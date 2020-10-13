Daniel J. ClarkMilwaukee - Went to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020 at the age of 57 years. Beloved husband of Jane Clark (nee Fleener) for 27 years. Loving dad of Tiffiany and Katie Clark. Dear papa of Neva, Sunshine and Aven. Loving son of Judith and the late Donald Clark. Brother of Kim (Brian) Briesemeister and Jeff Clark. Further survived by other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 9:30 am until time of services.