Daniel J. Clark
Daniel J. Clark

Milwaukee - Went to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020 at the age of 57 years. Beloved husband of Jane Clark (nee Fleener) for 27 years. Loving dad of Tiffiany and Katie Clark. Dear papa of Neva, Sunshine and Aven. Loving son of Judith and the late Donald Clark. Brother of Kim (Brian) Briesemeister and Jeff Clark. Further survived by other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 9:30 am until time of services.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
