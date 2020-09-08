Daniel J. Fantl
Of Milwaukee. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 56 years. Preceded in death by his parents John (Jack) & Marcelle (Marcy) (nee Marchewka) Fantl. Dear brother of Carol (Scott) Ladwig and Judith (Dale) Steingold. Further survived by 2 nieces, other relatives and friends.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 AM to the time of services at 11 AM at Forest Hill Memorial Park Chapel; 3301 East Forest Hill Avenue in Oak Creek. Private entombment. Memorials to Rooms R US AFH LLC; P.O. Box 250865; Milwaukee WI 53225 would be deeply appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Daniel was retired from The Ladish Company.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Daniel's many caregivers these past three years.