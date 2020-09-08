Daniel J. FantlOf Milwaukee. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 56 years. Preceded in death by his parents John (Jack) & Marcelle (Marcy) (nee Marchewka) Fantl. Dear brother of Carol (Scott) Ladwig and Judith (Dale) Steingold. Further survived by 2 nieces, other relatives and friends.Friends may greet the family on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 AM to the time of services at 11 AM at Forest Hill Memorial Park Chapel; 3301 East Forest Hill Avenue in Oak Creek. Private entombment. Memorials to Rooms R US AFH LLC; P.O. Box 250865; Milwaukee WI 53225 would be deeply appreciated in lieu of flowers.Daniel was retired from The Ladish Company.The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Daniel's many caregivers these past three years.