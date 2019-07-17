|
Fuchs, Daniel J. "Dan" Passed peacefully on Sat., July 13, 2019, at home with family at his side at the age of 86. Lovingly survived by his wife, Judy of 64 years; children, Linda (Donald) Carey and, Laurie (Mark) Ciliotta; grandchildren, Danielle (Myke) Larry, Jessica (Nik) Distler, Brandon, Benny (Lisa), Ryan and Grace Ciliotta; great-grandchildren, Nehemiah Larry and Davonte Rayford. He is further survived by siblings, Gordon (Joanne) Fuchs, Janice (Robert) Downey and Mary Carol (George) Fisher, other relatives and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Jacob; siblings Judy and Gerold. A visitation will be held on Sat. July 20th, from 9:00AM until the time of the 10:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon 53092. A committal service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019