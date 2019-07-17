Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Fuchs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. "Dan" Fuchs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. "Dan" Fuchs Notice
Fuchs, Daniel J. "Dan" Passed peacefully on Sat., July 13, 2019, at home with family at his side at the age of 86. Lovingly survived by his wife, Judy of 64 years; children, Linda (Donald) Carey and, Laurie (Mark) Ciliotta; grandchildren, Danielle (Myke) Larry, Jessica (Nik) Distler, Brandon, Benny (Lisa), Ryan and Grace Ciliotta; great-grandchildren, Nehemiah Larry and Davonte Rayford. He is further survived by siblings, Gordon (Joanne) Fuchs, Janice (Robert) Downey and Mary Carol (George) Fisher, other relatives and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Jacob; siblings Judy and Gerold. A visitation will be held on Sat. July 20th, from 9:00AM until the time of the 10:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon 53092. A committal service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline