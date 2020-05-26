Daniel J. GuszkowskiFound peace on May 4, 2020. Cherished son of Glen and Nancy. Dearest twin brother of Ted and beloved sister Sarah (Steven). Precious uncle of Ignatius. Dan is reunited with his grandparents Norb and Marge and George and Carol and godmother Gail and uncle Greg. Dan will be dearly missed by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He will forever be remembered as a gentle and kind soul and a friend to all.Donations can be made to Feeding America, 1700 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53205 or to the Gail Guszkowski Memorial Scholarship, c/o St. Thomas More High School, 2601 E. Morgan Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207.Private services were held. A celebration of Dan's life will take place in the future.