Daniel J. Lentz "Smokey"Went home and rejoined family on October 17, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving father of Danielle and Michelle. Dear brother of Penny Lex, Andrea Amrhein and Louise Little. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 6 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private family at Holy Cross Cemetery. Complete notice at www.schmidtandbartelt.com