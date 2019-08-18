Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Luedke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Luedke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Luedke Notice
Luedke, Daniel J. Daniel J Luedke 11-15-1963 to 08-06-2019 Daniel's life was taken unexpectedly to join his mother and father who preceded him in death. He was a very caring man to those he called his family, friends and acquaintances. He will be missed tremendously. He is survived by his 4 brothers (Rick, Jeff, Randy and John) and 5 sisters (Jackie, Jeryllyn, Judy, Susy and Lori). Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. His siblings will always remember him for his unique and creative skills.. The family will be having a private ceremony to celebrate his life. RIP Danny
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline