|
|
Luedke, Daniel J. Daniel J Luedke 11-15-1963 to 08-06-2019 Daniel's life was taken unexpectedly to join his mother and father who preceded him in death. He was a very caring man to those he called his family, friends and acquaintances. He will be missed tremendously. He is survived by his 4 brothers (Rick, Jeff, Randy and John) and 5 sisters (Jackie, Jeryllyn, Judy, Susy and Lori). Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. His siblings will always remember him for his unique and creative skills.. The family will be having a private ceremony to celebrate his life. RIP Danny
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019