Daniel J. "Danny" MarkowichOak Creek - Found peace on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Susie (nee Bartolowits). Loving father of Amanda (Joel) Huss and Amy Markowich. Proud grandpa of Alexandra and Ryan Huss. He is also survived by his mother Geraldine and brother Michael (Cheryl) Markowich. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Danny was preceded in death by his father, Harry and brother, Steven Markowich.Danny's family meant everything to him. He was a devoted husband to Susie for 36 years and we were blessed with 2 beautiful daughters that he was so proud of. His grandkids were his pride and joy and he loved spending time with them. He will be deeply missed but we are thankful for a lifetime of cherished memories to comfort us.Special thanks to the caregivers at Lawlis Hospice in Mequon and Horizon Homecare for their love and support of Danny during his final days.The family will be having a private ceremony and wish to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.