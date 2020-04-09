|
|
Daniel John Meinecke passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. Dan was born in Milwaukee on December 2, 1951, to Edwin Sr. and Dorothea (Reinders) Meinecke. He was united in marriage to Kathleen (Wirth) Meinecke in May 1973. Dan and Kathy raised two children together. Dan was a master electrician who started as an apprentice and quickly worked his way up into management. He started his career with Andre Electrical Contractors but spent much of his career with Preferred Electrical Contractors where he continued to make regular visits to the office despite being retired. Dan was known for his work ethic, his big heart and helping others in need. He enjoyed socializing with family and friends, telling stories and making people laugh. He also enjoyed being "Opa" to his grandchildren.
Dan deeply loved his family and will be dearly missed by many. He is survived by his wife Kathy, his son's Christopher (Kathy) Meinecke and Timothy (Joanna McGill) Meinecke, and his grandchildren Cooper, Kirby, Keegan and Logan. He is further survived by his brothers Edwin Jr. and Thomas Meinecke, as well as numerous aunts, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of memorials, please donate to a or help a fellow person in need, just the way Dan would have.
A celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020