Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Daniel J. Moreno Notice
Daniel J. Moreno

Of Waukesha, formerly of West Allis - Found peace on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Rose (Nee Cefalu) for 62 years. Loving father of Patty (James II) Blaine and Daniel Sr. (Debbie) Moreno. Proud grandfather of Daniel Jr. (Melissa), James III (Jody), Adam, Gregory, and Maria (Tony). Great-grandfather of Nathan, Amelia, Sophia, Luciana, LJ, Daniel III and Nora. Survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Daniel was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a retiree of Steamfitters Local 601.

There will be a time of gathering on Wednesday, November 13, from 2:00 PM, until Time of Memorial Service at 5:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL, 380 Bluemound Rd., (on the corner of Hwy J), Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019
