Daniel J. "Boomer" Schulist

Daniel J. Schulist "Boomer"

Muskego - Daniel was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at age 55. Loving husband of Karen (Nee Brandhagen). Dear father of David, Angela, Callie. Son of Dorothy and Richard Schulist. Brother of David (Connie), Dee (Jim) Karleskint, Denise (Ron) Olszewski, Dean (Cathy), Doreen (Mark) Treuden, Darla (Mike) Erato. Brother-in-law of Judith Brandhagen, Nancy (Jaime) Lehrer, Steve (Dawn) Brandhagen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Please see Funeral Home website www.heritagefuneral.com for complete notice or call.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
