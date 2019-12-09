Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Daniel James Gresser

Daniel James Gresser Notice
Daniel James Gresser

South Milwaukee - Age 71, of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, November 27th at Medical City North Hills in North Richland Hills, Texas. Born February 29th, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI, he was the beloved son of the late Clarence Gresser and Leogarde (Jonas) Gresser. He was preceded in death by his sister Arlette (Victor) Varga and brother Timothy Gresser.

Daniel graduated from Don Bosco Catholic High School in 1966, and proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong maintenance mechanic and retired from Patrick Cudahy in 2004. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, and in his spare time enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Daniel is survived by his dear sister Leanne (Joel) Miksa, sister-in-law Sandra Gresser, loving sons Brian (Anna Maria) & Christopher (Danielle) Gresser, and grandchildren Elise, Ian, Joseph, Jacob, & Ryleigh. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Visitation will be at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church in Cudahy, Wisconsin, on Saturday, December 14th, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM with services at 1:00 PM. A reception will be held at the Pulaski Inn in Cudahy, Wisconsin, immediately following Church services.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
