Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Sinai Memorial Park
Simi Valley, CA

Daniel Joel Woodard II


1954 - 2019
Daniel Joel Woodard II Notice
Daniel Joel Woodard II

Milwaukee - Daniel Joel Woodard II, loving husband and father passed away at age 65. Dan was a Finance Director in the car business for over 25 years. He was an avid tennis player at Le Club and a member of Temple Shalom. He was a beloved son-in-law to Sol and Rosalie Gellman and is survived by his wife Joanne, his two children, Jessica and Hannah. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 8th at Mount Sinai in Simi Valley California. Donations may be sent to 23803 Spinnaker Court, Santa Clarita, CA.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
jsonline