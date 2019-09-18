Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel "Dan" Johnson


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Daniel "Dan" Johnson Notice
Daniel Johnson "Dan"

Waukesha - Watched his last Packer Game on Sunday, September 15, 2019, age 47. Loving son of Nancy and the late Larry. Beloved brother of Christine (James) Taylor. Uncle Danny/Godfather of Justin Taylor. Further survived by other family members and friends.

Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 20, 2019, 2-3:45PM. Celebration of Life at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.

Dan will be forever missed by his jokes and stories.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline