Daniel Johnson "Dan"
Waukesha - Watched his last Packer Game on Sunday, September 15, 2019, age 47. Loving son of Nancy and the late Larry. Beloved brother of Christine (James) Taylor. Uncle Danny/Godfather of Justin Taylor. Further survived by other family members and friends.
Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 20, 2019, 2-3:45PM. Celebration of Life at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
Dan will be forever missed by his jokes and stories.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019