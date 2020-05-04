Daniel Joseph Zwieg



Zwieg, Daniel Joseph was born on March 15, 1953 and passed to a better life on May 2, 2020. Survived by his mother, Beatrice, brothers Phil (Jeannine), Mike (Char) and Peter, sisters Becky and Rach and other relatives. Preceded in death by father, Ruben, brother Mark, sister Beth and her husband Frank Wagnitz, nephews Luke and Matt Zwieg and niece, Tricia Barnett. They will be waiting for you with a cheeseburger, fries, and a coke. Many thanks to Heather Brunk and the staff at Homes for Independent Living-Sandstone, Care Wisconsin (Kathy Brost and Joanne Paulcheck), Paragon Community Services, Rainbow Hospice Care and a very special thank you to the staff at Opportunities, Inc. where Dan spent over 40 years in their sheltered workshop and adult day care, both of which added joy and a sense of accomplishment to his life! Memorials should be sent to Opportunities, Inc., PO Box 278, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store