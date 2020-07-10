1/1
Daniel "Dan" Knapp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel "Dan" Knapp

Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the age of 60. Preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Priscilla Knapp, brother Thomas and grandson Elijah Michael.

Loving husband of Lynne (née Scott). Beloved brother of Patrick (Bonnie), Jeffrey (Susan), Jonathan (Alice) and Donald. Amazing Dad to Andrea, Joshua, Jacob, Justin (Paige), Joseph, Robbin (Dallas), Katelyn (Chad) and Kristofer. Proud Papa to Savannah, Melanie, Adrian and Walter. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Dan will always be loved, remembered and missed.

Visitation at Good Shepherd Catholic Church N88W17658 Christman Road, Menomonee Falls at 1pm 7/23/2020 until time of service at 2pm. Luncheon will follow.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved