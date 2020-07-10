Daniel "Dan" Knapp



Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the age of 60. Preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Priscilla Knapp, brother Thomas and grandson Elijah Michael.



Loving husband of Lynne (née Scott). Beloved brother of Patrick (Bonnie), Jeffrey (Susan), Jonathan (Alice) and Donald. Amazing Dad to Andrea, Joshua, Jacob, Justin (Paige), Joseph, Robbin (Dallas), Katelyn (Chad) and Kristofer. Proud Papa to Savannah, Melanie, Adrian and Walter. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Dan will always be loved, remembered and missed.



Visitation at Good Shepherd Catholic Church N88W17658 Christman Road, Menomonee Falls at 1pm 7/23/2020 until time of service at 2pm. Luncheon will follow.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store