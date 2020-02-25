Resources
South Milwaukee - Kratt, Daniel of South Milwaukee passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Hortense (nee Wachowiak) Dear father of Damian, Kevin (Patti), Colette (Richard) Maass. Proud grandfather of Jacob Maass, Lindsay (Jeff) Lentz, Kelli (Tim) Dunham, Paul Kratt, Kari Kratt and great grandfather of Mason Dunham. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service Sunday, March 1 at 2pm at the funeral home. Visitation from 12 noon until the time of service. Entombment St. Adalbert's Cemetery on Monday.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
