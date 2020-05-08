Daniel L. Crawford
1956 - 2020
Daniel L. Crawford

Crawford, Daniel L

Born Sept. 12, 1956. Passed Apr. 19, 2020 at the age of 63. Preceded in death by parents James and Fern (nee Schandel) and sisters Constance Geary and Kathy Paul. Proud and best father to daughters Deann, Pamela, Heather (Anthony) Perkins and Bridget. Beloved grandfather to Angilice, Mathyue, Arya, Jazzlynn, Jayden and Kennedy. Loving brother to Terrence, Linda (Louie) Borda, Nancy Wozniak, Jerome, Debra (Terry) Tariq, James, and Julianne Harris. Favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dan was known and loved by many over his 20 years as the owner of the Ark Inn and Dan's 1st Call taverns. Celebration of life held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
