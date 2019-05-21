|
Koerwitz, Daniel L. Went home to the Lord on May 18, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Marilyn for 48 years. Loving father of Kristy (Jason) Whitcomb. Cherished grandpa of Jaylah and Chase. Further survived by sister-in-law, Janet Koerwitz, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded death by his parents Walter and Martha, a brother Walter and his sister Elaine. Visitation on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 1 PM. Entombment to follow, with full Military Honors, at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2019