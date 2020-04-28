|
|
Daniel L. Mathson
Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. Age 94. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Pawlowski) for 73 years. Loving father of Sharon (Tom) Poberezny, Robert (Caryl) Mathson, Leslie (Terry) Mathson and the late Donna (Russ) Burmeister. Proud papa of Lesley, Lindsay, Amanda, and Leslie. Also loved and will be missed by many other family and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Monday, May 4, 2020, 11AM-1PM. Burial at Arlington Park Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020