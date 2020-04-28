Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Mathson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel L. Mathson

Add a Memory
Daniel L. Mathson Notice
Daniel L. Mathson

Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. Age 94. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Pawlowski) for 73 years. Loving father of Sharon (Tom) Poberezny, Robert (Caryl) Mathson, Leslie (Terry) Mathson and the late Donna (Russ) Burmeister. Proud papa of Lesley, Lindsay, Amanda, and Leslie. Also loved and will be missed by many other family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Monday, May 4, 2020, 11AM-1PM. Burial at Arlington Park Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline