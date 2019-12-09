Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Pauli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Lee Pauli

Add a Memory
Daniel Lee Pauli Notice
Daniel Lee Pauli

Milwaukee - Dan Pauli conducted his final business transaction on Sunday, December 8, 2019 following a long fight with Parkinson's disease, diabetes, heart disease and spinal stenosis.

Dan was a self-starter, an entrepreneur, and a jack-of-all-trades. From a young age he was driven to work hard, prove himself and-as family member will attest- he couldn't pass up a deal (especially at Menard's on Black Friday). During his career, Dan breathed new life into many of the properties he owned and managed. He could fix just about anything and enjoyed the challenge.

Dan loved people and being surrounded by them. His house was always open and filled with company, especially at the holidays. He loved travel, all kinds of music (notably polkas) and all Wisconsin sports. He also loved food, especially sweets. Many family outings consisted of a trip for ice cream followed by picking up pie on the way home to enjoy later.

Dan is survived by his loving wife Lucky, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many dear lifelong friends, including his business associates and the entire Milwaukee Thai community.

His parents, Ruth and Jack Pauli; his brothers Neal and James; aunts and uncles and other dear friends preceded him in death.

Celebration of life service at Siam Thai Restaurant 4819 W. National Ave, Milwaukee Saturday, December 14th from 1:00-3:00 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline