Daniel Lee Pauli
Milwaukee - Dan Pauli conducted his final business transaction on Sunday, December 8, 2019 following a long fight with Parkinson's disease, diabetes, heart disease and spinal stenosis.
Dan was a self-starter, an entrepreneur, and a jack-of-all-trades. From a young age he was driven to work hard, prove himself and-as family member will attest- he couldn't pass up a deal (especially at Menard's on Black Friday). During his career, Dan breathed new life into many of the properties he owned and managed. He could fix just about anything and enjoyed the challenge.
Dan loved people and being surrounded by them. His house was always open and filled with company, especially at the holidays. He loved travel, all kinds of music (notably polkas) and all Wisconsin sports. He also loved food, especially sweets. Many family outings consisted of a trip for ice cream followed by picking up pie on the way home to enjoy later.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Lucky, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many dear lifelong friends, including his business associates and the entire Milwaukee Thai community.
His parents, Ruth and Jack Pauli; his brothers Neal and James; aunts and uncles and other dear friends preceded him in death.
Celebration of life service at Siam Thai Restaurant 4819 W. National Ave, Milwaukee Saturday, December 14th from 1:00-3:00 PM.
