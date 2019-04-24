Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Luelloff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Louis Luelloff

Notice Condolences Flowers

Daniel Louis Luelloff Notice
Luelloff, Daniel Louis Found peace Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 48. Beloved son of Alyerd and Beth Luelloff. Survived by his brother Michael James (Debora) Luelloff and his children Hailey and Joshua. Further survived by many relatives and friends. Daniel was loving, charming, funny and always had a smile. He had a strong personality that overcame many setbacks. He was an artist, Star Wars fan and loved to travel. His favorite place was Door County. He won gold and bronze medals in the Special Olympics. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Saturday, April 27 from 11 AM until the time of funeral service at NOON. Private interment. Memorials are appreciated to St. Coletta of Wisconsin.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now