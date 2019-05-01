Services
Daniel N. Kleckley

Daniel N. Kleckley Notice
Kleckley, Daniel N. Found his peace on April 24, 2019, at age 85. Beloved husband of Irma for almost 60 years. Loving father of Dana Kleckley. Proud grandfather of Marshall, Brandon, Alvin, Jr. Bates, and Nicole Lee Bates; and great-grandfather of Valerie, Raena, and the late Braxton Bates. Dear brother of Adrienne Johnson. Also loved by a host of family and friends. Visitation at CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2959 N. Teutonia Ave., on Friday, May 3, at 11AM, with Service at 12 noon. Burial to follow at Valhalla.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
