Daniel N. Stasiewski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel N. Stasiewski

Mukwonago - Passed away on May 28, 2020. Preceded in death by loving wife Patricia (nee Gaffke). Survived by his dear Sharlene Hiller and brother Wally (Lynn). Proud father of Allen (Cheryl), Larry (Sue), Jeff (Richard Perez), Jeannie (Mark) Knudson. Loving grandpa of 6 grandchildren; Peter (Leslie), Danny (Erica), David, Erin (Adam), Abby, Eric and 4 great grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Daniel was a Korean War veteran, US Marine Corps, and work at the City of Milwaukee Police Department for 31 years.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 pm at St. James Catholic Church, 830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago. There will be a Visitation at the church from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Private entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations to St. James Catholic Parish.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved