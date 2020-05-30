Daniel N. StasiewskiMukwonago - Passed away on May 28, 2020. Preceded in death by loving wife Patricia (nee Gaffke). Survived by his dear Sharlene Hiller and brother Wally (Lynn). Proud father of Allen (Cheryl), Larry (Sue), Jeff (Richard Perez), Jeannie (Mark) Knudson. Loving grandpa of 6 grandchildren; Peter (Leslie), Danny (Erica), David, Erin (Adam), Abby, Eric and 4 great grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Daniel was a Korean War veteran, US Marine Corps, and work at the City of Milwaukee Police Department for 31 years.A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 pm at St. James Catholic Church, 830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago. There will be a Visitation at the church from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Private entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations to St. James Catholic Parish.