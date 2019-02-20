Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH
12700 W. Howard Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH
12700 W. Howard Ave
View Map
Obremski, Daniel Passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019, at age 85. Loving husband of Marge Ciepluch-Obremski and the late AnnaMae Obremski. Loving father of Vickie (Tim) McGrath, Mary Beth (Peter) Mueller, Juliann (Rick) Poff, Gary (Marion) Ciepluch, Randy (Lynn) Ciepluch, and Beth Ann (Tom) Dominguez. Proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Grace (the late Norbert) Cichocki. Also loved by other family and friends. Visitation at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12700 W. Howard Ave., on Friday, February 22, from 10-11:15AM. Funeral Mass at 11:30AM. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
