Obremski, Daniel Passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019, at age 85. Loving husband of Marge Ciepluch-Obremski and the late AnnaMae Obremski. Loving father of Vickie (Tim) McGrath, Mary Beth (Peter) Mueller, Juliann (Rick) Poff, Gary (Marion) Ciepluch, Randy (Lynn) Ciepluch, and Beth Ann (Tom) Dominguez. Proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Grace (the late Norbert) Cichocki. Also loved by other family and friends. Visitation at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12700 W. Howard Ave., on Friday, February 22, from 10-11:15AM. Funeral Mass at 11:30AM. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019