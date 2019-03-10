Services
Braden, Daniel P. Found peace surrounded by family on Thursday, March 7, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband for 57 years to Joyce (nee Valenta). Loving dad of Patrick (friend-Barbara) Braden, Jacqueline (Donald) Brickner, Janice Braden and Susan (Michael) Farrell. Also survived by other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019, 3:00-6:00 PM. Service at 6 PM. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. Please see complete notice at:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019
