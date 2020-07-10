1/
Daniel P. Hodach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel P. Hodach

Waterford - Age 66, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2020, surrounded by immediate family. Husband of 44 years to his loving wife, Sue (nee Brown), father to Chad (Heather) & Nicole (David Lopez) and grandfather to Yesenia, Lily and Troy. He is survived by his brothers Steve (Marie) and Russ, special dog "Buddy" and many loved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary, parents-in-law Bill and Genny Brown, and brothers Bob, Jeff and Richard. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 West Janesville Road, Hales Corners, 53130, from 4pm to 6pm, followed by a memorial service at 6pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved