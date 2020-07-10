Daniel P. HodachWaterford - Age 66, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2020, surrounded by immediate family. Husband of 44 years to his loving wife, Sue (nee Brown), father to Chad (Heather) & Nicole (David Lopez) and grandfather to Yesenia, Lily and Troy. He is survived by his brothers Steve (Marie) and Russ, special dog "Buddy" and many loved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary, parents-in-law Bill and Genny Brown, and brothers Bob, Jeff and Richard. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 West Janesville Road, Hales Corners, 53130, from 4pm to 6pm, followed by a memorial service at 6pm.