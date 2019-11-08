Services
Daniel P. Nicholson

Daniel P. Nicholson

South Milwaukee - Passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, age 83 years. Best friend and longtime partner of the late Richard B. Lee. Dear friend of the Sunday Bunch; Gregg, Dennis, Daryll, John, Michael, and Jackie. Brother of Carol, Mary, Douglas, Eldred, Jane, and Rich. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7PM at the Funeral Home followed by a prayer service and time of sharing at 7PM. A Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10AM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1314 Rawson Ave. South Milwaukee.

"Mr. Nick" was a beloved teacher in South Milwaukee working as a full time teacher for 32 years and many years after as a substitute. He played as a church organist since the age of 13 at various local churches. If desired, memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
