Daniel P. SiettmannGreendale - Reunited with his beloved wife Judy on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving father of Kathryn (Michael De Boer) Behling and Elizabeth (Nikola) Basta. Proud Bapa of Danica. Dear brother of Robert (Susan) Siettmann and Jean (the late Oliver Parlin) Siettmann. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Barbara (the late Thomas) McGrath and his brother Thomas (Janet) Siettmann.Dan was a 40 year employee of Advance Transportation Company. He was a 1957 graduate of Don Bosco High School and played on the 1956 Catholic Conference Championship basketball team. He was an avid sports fan, especially passionate for baseball. In retirement years, Dan had season tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers and would arrive two hours before game time to watch batting practice and talk with the players on the field. He was also an avid reader and history buff.Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, September 10 from 5 - 7 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Milwaukee Brewers Community Foundation, Miller Park, One Brewers Way, Milwaukee, 53214.