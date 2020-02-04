|
|
Daniel Paul Deter
With aching hearts, the family of Daniel Paul Deter were with him as he died peacefully on February 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles William Deter. He is survived by his mother, Susan Paul Deter of Birmingham, Alabama; wife, Alison Cornell Blair of River Hills, Wisconsin; children, Brett Daniel Deter and his wife Jackie of Bayside, Wisconsin, Ali Nicole Deter of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Blair Laing Ferre and her husband Adrien of Paris, France, Andrew Gordon Laing of Washington D.C.; and brothers, Scott William Deter and his wife Margaret of Naperville, Illinois, and David George Deter and his wife Mandy of Birmingham, Alabama.
Dan was born in Sioux City, Iowa on April 9, 1958 to Charles William Deter and Susan Paul Deter. His brothers and children fondly remember him as a man with a deep love and care for them and a generous heart to anyone and everyone he ever met. Dan graduated from Southern Methodist University, followed in his father's footsteps at The Travelers Insurance Company and, finally, retired from a successful career in institutional money management. He never turned down an opportunity to mentor others in his profession. Dan's joy and passion for fishing and hunting were surpassed only by his love for the Green Bay Packers and the Alabama Crimson Tide! The family cottage on Crystal Lake was a respite for him where he welcomed many friends. Dan began serving on the Board of Directors of the Crystal Lake Association in 2018.
Family will greet friends on Saturday, February 8, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM, at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive, in Shorewood. A service honoring Dan's life will take place immediately following at 4:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials in Dan's name be made to Pheasants Forever, 1783 Buerkle Circle, St. Paul, MN 55110.
"The best portion of a good man's life; his little, nameless unremembered acts of kindness and of love." William Wordsworth
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020