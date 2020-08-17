1/1
Daniel Prijic Sr.
Daniel Prijic Sr.

Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 90.

Loving father of Susan (Jerry) Semrad, Daniel Jr. (Linda) Prijic and Sandra (Robert) Haning. Dear grandfather of Tim, Amanda, Richelle, Christopher, Cassandra and Stephanie, and great-grandfather of Brooks, Beckett and Everly. Further survived by nieces, nephews and loved ones. Preceded in death by parents Steve and Violet (nee Jurich) Prijic, sister Rose Brummeyer and brother Michael Prijic.

Funeral Services and interment Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 AM at Arlington Park Cemetery, 4141 S. 27th St.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Kidney Fund are suggested.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Arlington Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
