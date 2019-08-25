|
|
Barry, Daniel R. Passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2019 at the age of 33. Beloved son of Susan. Loving brother of Kevin (Korinne), April and Jonathan. Uncle of Jyllian, Keagan and Kellan. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father Kevin and his grandparents Richard and Constance Barry and Carroll and Joyce Holmgren. Visitation on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019