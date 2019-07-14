|
|
Czajkowski, Daniel R Daniel R Czajkowski, 87, of Monument, Colorado passed away at home on July 7, 2019. He was born in Wauwatosa, WI and was the second son of Joseph W. and Charlotte (Chojnacki) Czajkowski of Lac Du Flambeau, WI, who preceded him in death along with his older brother Joe of Menomonee Falls, WI. After graduating Bayview High School in Milwaukee, WI, he captained sailboats on Lake Michigan, played baseball and softball and was drafted to play for the Chicago White Sox as a catcher. He then served our country in the US Air Force during the Korean War Conflict. After being honorably discharged, he met his wife Gracie in 1957 while working for Capital Airlines (now United Airlines) at Mitchell Field in Milwaukee. They were married for 61 years and he retired from United Airlines after 38 years. During his career with United he worked in Newark, NJ, Denver (Stapleton), CO, Phoenix, AZ and Orlando, FL and then came back to Colorado and opened the new UAL station in Colorado Springs. He and his wife raised four children, son Dale of Longmont, CO, daughter Lynn of Englewood, CO, daughter Sharon of Monument, CO and son Gary of Ft. Lupton, CO. They have 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. Surviving are his wife and children and his loving sister, Geraldine Czajkowski of Hartland, WI. A private family gathering for a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019