|
|
Jankowski, Daniel R. Friday, March 15, 2019, age 73 years. Beloved husband for 50 years to Patricia. Loving Pops of Andrew (Sara) and Michael (Sherry) Jankowski. Proud grandpa of Samantha and Abigail; Matthew and Emily. Dear brother of Frank (the late Elaine), Aye Jaye Maryann), the late Maxine Jankowski, and the late Dorothy (the late Gordon) Walters. Also survived by other family and friends. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 22, 2019, 4:00-6:00 PM. Memorial Service at 6 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019