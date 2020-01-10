|
|
Daniel S. Fleming
Hartford - age 88 of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Survived by his wife Joyce, children, Tina Seitz and Daniel (Jennifer) Fleming; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and other relatives. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Noon at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State Street Hartford, WI 53027). Visitation at the Church from 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020