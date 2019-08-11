|
|
Stuettgen, Daniel Danny joined his father Ben, August 4, 2019, at age 69. Danny is survived by his son Joe, mother Rita, siblings Jim (Pam), Lynn (Steve), Bob (Bev), Sharry (Dennis), and Randy (Mary), nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, ex-wife Barb, and bar patrons. Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound RD (Hwy J & JJ, 4 blocks South of I-94) from 1 PM, until time of Memorial Service at 3 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019