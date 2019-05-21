Services
Forecki, Daniel T. "Dan" Entered into Eternal Life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 97 1/2. He was born in Milwaukee, WI. Dan is survived by his children, Dr. Thomas (Diane) Forecki and Mary (Gary) Hanley; grandchildren, Christopher Forecki, Megan (Alex Karaman) Forecki and Erik (Rebekah) Hanley. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen, brothers, Leonard (Virginia) Forecki, Joseph (Rita) Forecki and Ted Forecki; sisters, Ann (Christ) Miller, Harriet (Ralph) Phillips and the woman who raised him, his most loving aunt Sadie Minia. Dan graduated from Pio Nono High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Marquette University in business administration. He enjoyed golf, and was an athlete in college playing basketball, and football. He was always ready to cheer on the Green Bay Packers and other Wisconsin sport teams. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Divine Mercy Parish, 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee, at 10 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. - burial will immediately follow in Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery, 3800 E. College Ave. in Cudahy. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dan's name to Boys Town would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2019
