Whittier, NC - Daniel T. Pulte, age 81 passed away on October 4th, 2019 in Whittier, NC. Daniel was born in Milwaukee, WI on January 10th, 1938. Preceded in death by his loving parents Bernadette and Robert Pulte, and Sister Roberta (Jim) Barbian. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Pulte, Whittier, NC. Beloved father of Cynthia (George) Barutha, Timothy (Lisa), Therese and Michael Pulte, and Jennifer (Chris) Bunke. Grandfather of Joshua (Vanessa) Barutha, AlexSandra (Andrew) Sisler, Samantha Pulte, Kolton and Miranda Bunke. Great grandfather of Gemma, Pearl and George Barutha. Sisters Annette Strelow and Jeanine Falcon. He is further survived by the mother of his children, Marilyn Pulte, New Berlin, WI and other family members and friends.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
