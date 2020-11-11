1/1
Pastor Daniel V. Schowalter
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Daniel V. Schowalter

Muskego - Pastor Daniel V. Schowalter

On November 5, 2020, Pastor Daniel V. Schowalter, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 91.

Born September 22, 1929, Dan was the first born of Henry and Esther Schowalter. He grew up on a farm near Jackson, Wisconsin before attending Lakeland College. Following graduation, he attended Mission House Seminary and graduated in 1952.

While at Lakeland, Dan met Laura Koehler and they married in 1951. Their adventures started in Sheboygan, where Dan had his first call at a mission church. He later served other United Church of Christ parishes in Browntown, Kewaskum, and Milwaukee. Dan and Laura were married 46 years until her death in 1997.

Twice blessed, he married Marjorie Wickert for the next chapter of his life. In an additional 23 years of marriage, they enjoyed the last stages of his ministry, trips and Dan's passion for music; from singing grace to barbershop quartets. Dan loved spending quality time with his children and grandchildren, playing games, eating buttered popcorn, or just sharing stories.

Daniel's smile and steady presence will be missed by his wife, Marj, and children: Deborah McGowan (Brian), Mary Lamm (Steve), Barbara Okonek (Tom), and James Schowalter (Stephanie), as well as Marj's children, David Wickert (Carolyn), Beth Wickert (Terry Farrar), and Brian Wickert (Rebekah). Additionally, he has 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield in a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life service will be held as soon as feasible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeland College, Sheboygan, WI or Emmanuel UCC, Hales Corners, WI.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved