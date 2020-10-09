1/1
Daniel W. Paget
Daniel W. Paget

Milwaukee - Artisan, entrepreneur and innovator Daniel W. Paget succumbed to pancreatic cancer on September 28, 2020 at the age of 61.

Dan's intuitive style influenced many, most notably by designing and co-founding Buck Bradley's Saloon and Eatery.

A private person in a very public arena, Daniel is survived by his wife Jacquelyn (nee Hackett), his son Chris Marshall, his daughter Ali King, parents Bernard and Melba Paget, and siblings Vicki Gilbert, Joel Klamann and Walter (Karen) Paget. Dan was preceded in death by his brother Bernard Paget Jr.

Daniel is also survived by countless relatives and friends made through his rich and full life.

A Memorial Mass will be held at the CHURCH OF THE GESU, Milwaukee on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11am. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the family regrets that this must be a private affair. Please know that we cherish your prayers and wishes and return them all with our deepest gratitude.

This event will be livestreamed. Please visit:

https://www.maxsass.com/obituaries/Dan-Paget?obId=18488558#/obituaryInfo

to watch the ceremony on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers and in recognition of another of Dan's passions we request memorials to Whisker Farms, 14215 W. Glendale Dr. New Berlin, WI 53151-3013






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
October 10, 2020
Dan was an awesome man, need I say more. I send my love and prayers to Dan's family.
Love always,
Tom McAdams
Friend
