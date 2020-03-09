|
|
Daniela Kostera
Milwaukee - (nee Wiekierak) Born to Eternal Life March 7, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Preceded in death by her husband Alfred. Beloved mother of Les (Barbara) and Michael (Julie). Loved grandmother of Dr. Joshua Kostera, Adam Kostera, Jennifer Kostera, Michael Kostera, Joseph (Karli) Witkowiak and great-grandmother of Mason Kostera. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, March 12 at the Funeral Home from 9:30-11:15 AM with Closing Prayers at 11:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020