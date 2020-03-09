Services
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:15 AM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT
601 W. Lincoln Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniela Kostera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniela Kostera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniela Kostera Notice
Daniela Kostera

Milwaukee - (nee Wiekierak) Born to Eternal Life March 7, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Preceded in death by her husband Alfred. Beloved mother of Les (Barbara) and Michael (Julie). Loved grandmother of Dr. Joshua Kostera, Adam Kostera, Jennifer Kostera, Michael Kostera, Joseph (Karli) Witkowiak and great-grandmother of Mason Kostera. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday, March 12 at the Funeral Home from 9:30-11:15 AM with Closing Prayers at 11:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline