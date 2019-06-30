|
Selsing, Danielle L. (Nee Goldammer) Passed away unexpectedly June 26, 2019 at the age of 33 years. Beloved wife of Steven. Loving daughter of Scott and Celine Goldammer. Dear sister of Adam Goldammer. Granddaughter of Luverne and the late Joann Goldammer. Daughter-in-law of Fay and Mike Selsing. Sister-in-law of Beth (Bob) Redeker. Aunt of Zachary and Sylvia. Further survived by aunts, uncles, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Brown Deer United Methodist Church 5736 W. Brown Deer Rd. Visitation Tuesday at the church 4:00pm until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to Midwest Pug Rescue appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019