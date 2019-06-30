Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brown Deer United Methodist Church
5736 W. Brown Deer Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Brown Deer United Methodist Church
5736 W. Brown Deer Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danielle Selsing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danielle L. Selsing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danielle L. Selsing Notice
Selsing, Danielle L. (Nee Goldammer) Passed away unexpectedly June 26, 2019 at the age of 33 years. Beloved wife of Steven. Loving daughter of Scott and Celine Goldammer. Dear sister of Adam Goldammer. Granddaughter of Luverne and the late Joann Goldammer. Daughter-in-law of Fay and Mike Selsing. Sister-in-law of Beth (Bob) Redeker. Aunt of Zachary and Sylvia. Further survived by aunts, uncles, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Brown Deer United Methodist Church 5736 W. Brown Deer Rd. Visitation Tuesday at the church 4:00pm until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to Midwest Pug Rescue appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline