|
|
Danilo C. "Dan" Ferrari
Born to Eternal Life on January 15, 2020, at age 89. Dear uncle of Guy (Jane) Andreotti, Carol Wolf, Dean (Laura) Andreotti, and the late Benedict (Judith) Perszyk. Great-uncle of Michelle, Danielle, Nicole, Daniel, and Dana. Great-grand-uncle of Isabella, Mason, and Hunter. Also loved by other family and friends.
Dan was a music educator, teaching secondary school music in the Milwaukee Public School System. In 1960, he became Supervisor of Music Education until his retirement in 1985. He performed in orchestras, bands, and choirs. He also served as a conductor and accompanist for numerous groups and individuals. He was an active member of the St. Margaret Mary Church music programs. Dan was also a veteran of the Korean War.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, January 20, from 4-7PM. Additional visitation at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 3970 N. 92nd St., on Tuesday, from 10-11AM. Funeral Mass at 11AM. Committal to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020