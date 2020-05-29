Danny L. StollWest Allis - Danny L. Stoll passed away peacefully on May 25,2020 at the age of 72. Being a Vietnam Veteran, Danny was known as a friend to some and a leader to others. He lived a full life doing what he loved, being a defender to those he cherished and being an avid motorcyclist and member of The Outlaws Motorcycle Club. He has now taken his final ride to be with the loved ones he's lost. We will miss his spirit - Until we meet again.A short committal service for Danny will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd, beginning at 10am at Highland Memorial Park (14875 W. Greenfield Ave. New Berlin). Although Danny has made many friends over the years, he has no remaining immediate family so all are welcome to attend.