Danny L. Stoll
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny L. Stoll

West Allis - Danny L. Stoll passed away peacefully on May 25,2020 at the age of 72. Being a Vietnam Veteran, Danny was known as a friend to some and a leader to others. He lived a full life doing what he loved, being a defender to those he cherished and being an avid motorcyclist and member of The Outlaws Motorcycle Club. He has now taken his final ride to be with the loved ones he's lost. We will miss his spirit - Until we meet again.

A short committal service for Danny will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd, beginning at 10am at Highland Memorial Park (14875 W. Greenfield Ave. New Berlin). Although Danny has made many friends over the years, he has no remaining immediate family so all are welcome to attend.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved