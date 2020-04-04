|
Darby Kirkland Upham
March 29,2020. Age 69 years. Preceded in death by her beloved parents William H. Upham. Jr. and Elizabeth Dentz Upham and her brother William H. Upham lll. Survived by her loving sister Monie Elizabeth Upham. Dear aunt to Susan (Jeff) Amundson and David E. Upham. Fond great-aunt of Grace, Edwin, John Upham and Wynter and Scott Amundson. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A gathering to celebrate Darby's life will be held later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Darby's memory can be made to Small Animal Hospital, 2340 N. Newhall Street, Milwaukee, WI 53211 (Memo Line: Angel Fund for Darby)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020