Darcy A. SchmitzWauwatosa - August 4, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Beloved wife of John for 42 years. Loving mother of John Jr. Dear grandma of McKenna and Grayson. Sister of Debbie (Jerry) Glass. Sister-in-law of Theodore, Gerard, Marynell Lubinski (Olga Falcon), Sue Bergstrom and Kathy (Doug Pierce). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents De Wayne and Doris Allen. Private family services will be held at this time with a public memory planned for a future date.