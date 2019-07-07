Dinauer, Darcy J. (Nee Christiansen) age 91 years, passed away peacefully July 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Emma and Daniel Leroy Christensen. She was preceded in death by her firstborn son Michael, son-in-law Tom Hughes, sister Lois Swantz ( Bob), sisters-in-law Thelma Christensen and Marjorie Ziarek (Allie), brothers-in-law Norman Hansen, James Dinauer (Betty), Richard Dinauer, Charles Dinauer and Philip Dinauer. Darcy is survived by her devoted husband Thomas, daughter-in-law Kitty and children John, Patricia Fojut (John), Deborah Look (Dale), Timothy (Cheryl), Jean Hughes, Julie Frommholz (Michael), Elizabeth Lampe (James) and David (Tammy). Her precious grandchildren are Christine Petsch (David), Victoria Hernandez (Juan), Emily Conner (Justin), Tessa Davis (Jesse), Anne Ruiz (Jone), Andrew Look ( Becka), Nick Look, Jacob Dinauer (Monica), Jesse Dinauer, Sarah Eiles (Jeff), Reece Dinauer, Saul Dinauer, Beatrice Dinauer and 19 great-grandchildren. Darcy is also survived by sister Elaine Hansen, brother Daniel Leroy Christensen, sisters-in-law Annette Dinauer, Janet Dinauer, Nancy Dinauer and Monica Dinauer and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Darcy was exceedingly proud of each of her children. She and Tom were married for more than 70 years and were happy to have families visit and enjoy their year round lake home. She enjoyed singing in her church choirs, golf, bird watching and winter travel to the Gulf of Mexico with her husband Tom. Darcy thanks Jesus Christ for his lifelong support and spiritual comfort. Her family thanks Jesus Christ for giving us Darcy to teach us strength, determination, creativity, grace and above all, to love and take care of one another. Visitation will be held 9-11 am Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee, followed by Mass at 11 am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery in Oak Creek. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Lupus Foundation of America or the .





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019