Dario F. Brisighella Sr.Oak Creek - Passed away peacefully in his home on September 27, 2020. A resident of Oak Creek, WI, he was 88 years old.Dario Sr. is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly and son, Dario Jr. He is survived by his daughter Dina Lewandowski (Ron Spear), daughter in law, Joy Brisighella, granddaughter Natalie Butler (Max, great granddaughter, Mila, grandson, Austin Lewandowski (Kayla Soliday), former son in law David Lewandowski, nephews Jeff Brisighella (Anna), Niece Geraldin Jacques (Jim), Niece Cary Schmidt (Todd), Nephews Larry Brisighella (Rhonda Pallagi) and his significant other of 14 years, Janet Sjolin.Dario also leaves behind a loyal and diverse group of friends and associates. An incredibly insightful and wise mentor and a profoundly impactful thought leader, his influence and powerful presence has touched many lives and will leave a lasting legacy.A Memorial Mass of remembrance will be held at a future date. Donations can be made to the Xaverian Missionaries (4500 W. Xavier Dr. Franklin, WI 53132).