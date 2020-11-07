1/1
Darlene A. Eiff
Darlene A. Eiff

(nee Eltzsch) Entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, November 4, 2020 at age 72. Beloved wife of Dennis Eiff for 20 years. Loving mother of Connor Eiff. Dear sister of Sharlene (David) Perry. She will be missed by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home Sunday, November 15 from 4 PM to 7 PM. Additional visitation on Monday, November 16 at ST MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH 3970 N. 92 ST. MILWAUKEE FROM 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery.

Darlene was a long time employee with Boston Store. She loved animals and nurse many wild creatures over the years. Darlene loved to travel with her husband and son.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
