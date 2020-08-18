Darlene A. KaulGrafton - (nee Nicolaus) born to Eternal Life on August 17, 2020, age 85 years. Beloved wife of Arnold "Huns" Kaul Jr. Loving mother of Todd and Tamara (Chris) Schaefer. Proud "Bubba" of Brett, Brandon, and Bryan Schaefer. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister, Carla Volz.Funeral Service Monday, August 24, 2020 1:30 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 Washington St.), Grafton. Interment church cemetery. In state on Monday at the Mueller Funeral Home in Grafton, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, with services following at the church. Memorials to the St. Paul's Women's Guild are appreciated.