1/1
Darlene A. Kaul
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene A. Kaul

Grafton - (nee Nicolaus) born to Eternal Life on August 17, 2020, age 85 years. Beloved wife of Arnold "Huns" Kaul Jr. Loving mother of Todd and Tamara (Chris) Schaefer. Proud "Bubba" of Brett, Brandon, and Bryan Schaefer. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister, Carla Volz.

Funeral Service Monday, August 24, 2020 1:30 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 Washington St.), Grafton. Interment church cemetery. In state on Monday at the Mueller Funeral Home in Grafton, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, with services following at the church. Memorials to the St. Paul's Women's Guild are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Lying in State
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
01:30 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved