Olszewski, Darlene A. (Nee Young) Went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ August 16, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving wife of Art for 59 years. Beloved mom of Rick (Amy) Olszewski and Cheryl (Jim) Weber. Proud Nana of Sam Olszewski, Alyson (Zach) Mauga, Jake, Jordan, and Jeremy Weber. Proud great-grandma of Liam and Sawyer. Dear sister of Patricia (John) McGuire. Sister-in-law of Donna, Audrey, Patricia, Geraldine, Candice, and Rita. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Viola Young, and her brother William Young Jr. Special thanks to the West Allis Memorial Hospital 7th floor staff for their compassionate care. Visitation Wednesday, August 21st, 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to - Wisconsin Chapter.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019